WisDOT announces Portage Co. road construction

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday to expect lane closures and speed reductions next week in Portage County.

Drivers in Portage County can expect lane closures beginning Monday, September 11, at the following locations:

• I-39 between WIS 34 and County DB (Knowlton)

• US 10 between County A/B and County B (Amherst)

• I-39 at the North Branch Ten Mile Creek Bridge (town of Pine Grove)

The DOT and Portage County Sheriff's Office said the lane closures are necessary for pavement repair.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 MPH for each work zone, the DOT said.

The DOT warned drivers to be cautious and alert for slower, or merging, traffic.

All work is scheduled for completion before the end of the day Friday, Sept. 15.

The schedule is could change based on weather conditions and construction progress, DOT said.