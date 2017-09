A 9-year-old child was being locked in a padlocked dog cage at night in the town of Norway, Racine County investigators have learned.

Sometimes, the child was locked in the cage throughout the day, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators went to the residence and found the dog cage, which is 4 feet long, 8 feet wide and almost 5 feet tall.

A man, 48, and a woman, 47, were arrested.

The child and another sibling were removed from the residence.

"I was sickened at what I witnessed last night. This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen. It doesn’t get much worse than this," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.