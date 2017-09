WAUSAU (WAOW)-- A cat named Tommy is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Marathon County on this Thursday.

Shelter workers say the three-year old cat was found as a stray in Kronenwetter in early July.

His adoption fee is $60 and that includes his neuter and vaccines.

If you are interested call the shelter in Wausau at 715-845-2810 or check out the web page at www.catsndogs.org