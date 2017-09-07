Security keeps 400 items out of Marathon Co. Courthouse

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department has intercepted nearly 400 dangerous items since the inception of the security entrance.

"Different types of knives in various sizes from the very small to almost the size of large hunting knives," said Lt. Mark Wagers. "Chemical weapons such as pepper spray...handcuff keys."

One item of particular concern was a credit card knife. Folded, it looks just like a credit card and can be easy to hide.

"It would have never been noticed before," said County Administrator Brad Karger. "Nobody would have asked for it."

The sheriff's department has also made five arrests as a result of the security scanner.

"Some individuals are prohibited from having certain items because of their probation or parole status," said Lt. Wagers. "Depending on the situation, they're subject to immediate arrest."

The county is also considering adding security entrances at North Central Health Care and the Child Welfare Department.

For more information on what you can and can't bring into the courthouse, you can visit the county's website.