Window washer hurt in shooting near Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building

A window was shattered and a 30-year-old window washer injured after shots were fired at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building at 333 W. State St.

Milwaukee police said the shooter was an occupant in a passing vehicle. Police believe a person in another car was the intended a target, not the window washer or anyone at the Journal Sentinel building

Journal Sentinel reporter Mike De Sisti was first to share a photo of the damage on Twitter.

Journal Sentinel editors reported hearing at least four gunshots. A gun magazine was found in the street, a police source told WISN 12 NEWS.

Assistant local news editor Eric Aspenson said there's no reason to believe the media company or its staffers were targeted. He said he was not aware of any threats.

The building was not placed on lockdown, Aspenson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.