Breakdown of Wisconsin budget proposal

The Wisconsin joint finance committee passed their proposed budget late Wednesday night two months after it was due.

Schools have been a hot topic throughout the process. The committee agreed to give $639 million to schools K-12, giving an extra $200 per student.

However it doesn't make up for the nearly $800 million was slashed from the schools in 2011.

The University of Wisconsin school system will see an increase in funding by $36 million while freezing tuition for the next two years. However, $250 million was taken away from them in the last budget.

As the budget passes onto legislators, still no long-term solution for roads. The gas tax will stay put, however the state will add registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles up to $100.

The state would borrow $400 million for transportation, less than what Governor Scott Walker asked for, however major projects will be delayed.

The committee voted to cut taxes for the wealthy but not for the working poor. They denied Walker's attempt to cut income taxes, instead cutting property taxes for businesses.

Walker wanted to increase the earned income tax credit, which helps low to moderate income working families, however that was shot down by the committee.

Instead, they voted to take away the alternative minimum tax which is typically paid by people who make between $200,000 and $500,000 a year. This will also benefit 50 millionaires.

Two local legislators are on that committee, Representative Katrina Shankland voted against it, State Senator Tom Tiffany voted for it.

The $76 billion budget is headed to the state assembly and senate for a vote next week.