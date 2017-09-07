3 arrested after drug overdose in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY (WAOW) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a man was found unresponsive in a home in the Town of Dell Prairie.

First responders were called to the home on STH 13 on August 27th and found an incoherent man.

They found needle marks on his arm and called police. The man was given Narcan and transported to a Baraboo hospital for treatment.

Police executed a search warrant and found drug related items in the home. There was also a child living there.

The following people were arrested and charges are being requested by the Sheriff's office:

Kimberly Hintz, 37, Wisconsin Dells - Possession of heroin, delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christine Day, 33, Necedah - Possession of Meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and obstructing.

Dewayne Osmon, 36, Wisconsin Dells - Possession of Heroin.

No other details are being released at this time.