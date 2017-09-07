Fire at Wausau home being investigated as arson

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Police are investigating a house fire on S. 4th Avenue in Wausau as arson.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on August 29.

Residents in the lower apartment, including three children were able to escape. The upper apartment residents were not home at the time.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Police say the fire was an intentional act of arson set in the entryway of both apartments. When the fire was discovered, a suspect was seen running from the back of the house.

Investigators believe the residence was targeted, but the motive is not clear.

The arson suspect is described as a lighter-skinned male, slender build, in his mid-20s to mid-30s, very short hair and wearing glasses.

The Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005. You can also call the police department at 715-261-7988.