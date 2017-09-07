42nd annual Birds In Art exhibition features Milwaukee sculptor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

42nd annual Birds In Art exhibition features Milwaukee sculptor

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Each year Leigh Yawkey Art Museum features the bird-themed work of more than 100 artists.
    
This year's master artist is a sculptor from Milwaukee.  After submitting pieces and attending the event for sixteen years, Dan Rambadt says it's an honor to have his work in the spotlight.

"People that are from Wisconsin don't realize what an amazing show this is," said Master Artist Rambadt. "And, you know, is really the premiere exhibition of bird art in the world."

He's only the second Wisconsin native to hold the Birds In Art Master Artist position. Other artists and their work come from as far away as California, Washington, Canada, or even Italy.
    
A preview reception of the gallery was held later Thursday evening. The exhibition will be open to the public Saturday morning.

Rambadt will return to Wausau later in September and October to conduct his artist residency and public programs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.