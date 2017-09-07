Thursday Sports Report: Rapids boys soccer cruises past SPASH to - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Rapids boys soccer cruises past SPASH to remain undefeated in conference play

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Boys Soccer
Columbus 2 Pacelli 0
Greenwood 3 Loyal 1    
Marshfield 5 Merrill 0
Medford 2 Lakeland 1
Wausau West 5    DC Everest 2    
Wisconsin Rapids 3 SPASH 1

Girls Volleyball
D.C. Everest 3 Wausau West 0    
Greenwood 3 Loyal 1
Marshfield Columbus 3 Owen-Withee 0    
Merrill 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0    
Medford 3 Lakeland 0    
Nekoosa 3 Wautoma 1    
Northland Pines 3 Mosinee 2  

Girls Tennis
Wausau West 6 Merrill 1

Swimming
D.C. Everest 128 Wisconsin Rapids 42
SPASH 109 Wausau West 56

