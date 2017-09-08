This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why

Posted:

DENVER (AP) - Wildfires are scorching dried-out Western forests and grassland and putting 2017 on track to be among the worst fire seasons in a decade.

A snowy winter across much of the West raised hopes 2017 wouldn't be a fire-prone year.

But officials said Thursday that a hot, dry summer spoiled that.

The weather turned very hot very fast in the spring and snow melted much faster than expected.

Experts say fuel was provided for wildfires because the grass dried out and so did forests.

Summer lightning storms dumped less rain than usual and weather conditions kept humidity low.

That created a natural tinderbox in many states.

The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Interior report spending more than $2.1 billion to fight the fires so far this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.