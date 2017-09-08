Sports Express AM: Athens

From a raucous gym full of Blue Jays to breakfast tailgating in the parking lot, week four of Sports Express AM was full of fun Friday morning at Athens High School.

The Blue Jays were full of school spirit all morning long.

The volleyball team, football team, band and other Athens High students were representing the blue and white.

Newsline 9 will be in Athens Friday night for the Game of the Week against Assumption at 7 p.m.

Sports Express A.M. will be at Spencer High School previewing the Rockets game on September 15th for week five.