UPDATE: Arrest made after report of active shooter at Ohio school, no injuries

WSYX/WTTE
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) -
Police said they have arrested a suspect and retrieved a gun after reports of an active shooter at a south Columbus school on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported.
The incident was reported at Columbus Scioto 6-12 around 8:30 a.m per CPD.
--------------------------------------
Police are responding to report of an active shooter at a south Columbus school Friday.
The incident was reported at Columbus Scioto 6-12 around 8:30 a.m per CPD.
The school was placed on lockdown around 8:50 a.m.
Our sister station in Columbus plans to update this story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.