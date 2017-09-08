UPDATE: Arrest made after report of active shooter at Ohio school, no injuries

Police said they have arrested a suspect and retrieved a gun after reports of an active shooter at a south Columbus school on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

The incident was reported at Columbus Scioto 6-12 around 8:30 a.m per CPD.

The school was placed on lockdown around 8:50 a.m.

It looks like we are seeing students being moved from the school area @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/RUp5mn5Uj5 — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) September 8, 2017

