UPDATE: Arrest made after report of active shooter at Ohio school, no injuries

Police said they have arrested a suspect and retrieved a gun after reports of an active shooter at a south Columbus school on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported.

The incident was reported at Columbus Scioto 6-12 around 8:30 a.m per CPD.

The school was placed on lockdown around 8:50 a.m.

Our sister station in Columbus plans to update this story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

