Red balloons pop up in Wausau

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Zimmerman Street and Lake View Drive, Wausau Zimmerman Street and Lake View Drive, Wausau
PHOTO: Brenda Ashton, Ross Avenue near Greenheck. PHOTO: Brenda Ashton, Ross Avenue near Greenheck.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Red balloons popped up in Wausau Friday morning, the same day 'It' opens in theaters.

The balloon pictured was found on Zimmerman Street and Lake View Drive. Other reported locations include Kent Street and Wausau Avenue. 

Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town were afraid early this week after balloons showed up on their sewer grates.

The Lititz police department on Tuesday posted photos of red balloons telling citizens they "respectfully request they do not do that again."

Newsline 9 called the Wausau Police Department for comment but police have yet to return a call.

