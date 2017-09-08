Badgers, FAU game still on as Irma approaches Florida - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers, FAU game still on as Irma approaches Florida

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wisconsin Badgers are still set to take on Florida Atlantic Saturday, while may other college football game have been canceled thanks to Hurricane Irma.

FAU, which is located just north of Miami in Boca Roton, sent players and their families to Madison Friday.

The team's return to Florida is expected to be delayed.

UW said it will accommodate FAU after the game if necessary, helping to provide lodging if they aren't able to leave Wisconsin.

"You know those are real things to the players and obviously any of the teams down there,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “I think it's pretty cool what that the university and athletic department is wanting to do whatever we can to help out which it's gotta be tough for them."

Several other college games have been canceled, including Miami's game at Arkansas State.

An NFL game has also been postponed. The Dolphins and Buccaneers game won't happen until November.

The Badgers' kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

