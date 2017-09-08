Wausau Police search for armed robber

An armed robber stole money from a Family Dollar in Wausau late Thursday night, according to the Wausau Police Department.

It happened as the store on Grand Avenue just before closing, police said. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lt. William Kolb said two employees were inside at the time. No one was hurt.

The male suspect is described as a 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a bandana around his face and had sunglasses on.

Officials said he was also wearing rubber gloves.

The suspect dropped an empty bank bag a few blocks away on Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to give Wausau Police a call.