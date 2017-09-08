Merrill man accused of waterboarding ex-girlfriend sentenced to jail

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 23-year-old Merrill man accused of waterboarding his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to six months in jail and seven years probation Friday, according to online Lincoln County court records.

In a plea bargain, Dylan VanCamp was convicted of three felonies - strangulation and suffocation and two counts of bail jumping - in a domestic abuse incident in late 2015. Prosecutors dismissed three misdemeanors and three felonies in the deal, court records said.

VanCamp was accused of covering his girlfriend's mouth with a wash cloth before dumping three cups of water on her face to force her to talk about another man, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told investigators that during the ordeal she had a "hard time breathing and felt as if she was drowning," the complaint said.

The woman said VanCamp was trying to get her to admit she was cheating with another man, the complaint said.

VanCamp was also accused of throwing a fork at the woman, threatening to pull out her teeth with a pliers and punching, kicking and choking her, the complaint said.



The judge allowed VanCamp to serve the jail sentence with work privileges and ordered he have no contact with the victim "whatsoever" or get within 500 feet of her home or work during his probation, court records said.

The judge sentenced VanCamp to seven years in prison and three years of extended supervision but stayed the sentence, meaning it will not be enforced unless VanCamp violates probation, court records said.

Waterboarding became an issue in America following terrorist attacks in 2001 when the federal government authorized enhanced interrogation techniques, including waterboarding, of Al-Qaeda suspects. In 2006, President Bush banned such torture on detainees.