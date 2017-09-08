'Art Lives Here' kicks off in Wausau

Colorful artwork is being created on Third Street of Wausau's east side.

Artists went to work Thursday and they have until Sunday to finish their pieces. There will be 20 murals spanning from Glass Hat to Loppnows. Organizers said that's a prime area for artistic revitalization.

'Art Lives Here' is the first street art contest in Wausau.

"I'm hoping it'll bring more creativity or more of a community aspect just having art around," said Wausau artist Caylea Sather. "I don't think enough communities are involved enough in art."

The annual Artrageous weekend in Wausau on Sept. 9. Third Street and downtown Wausau will be filled with different art events.