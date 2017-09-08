Portage Co. law enforcement collect donations for Harvey victims

As people walked out of the Plover Walmart Friday afternoon, they dropped off bottles of water, diapers, and baby formula to be donated to Houston.

The Portage County police and sheriff's department teamed up with relief efforts to do their part in helping Hurricane Harvey victims.

Police officer Jennifer Graham said they did not expect to fill more than three official vehicles.

"We're looking for at least a semi truck full and we're getting close to that," said Graham.

She said she's proud of all the communities in Wisconsin who have stepped up and helped out those in need.

Graham said if people wish to donate but could not make it to Walmart on Friday, the departments will wait a couple days before sending out the donated items and money.