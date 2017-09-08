Wausau High alumni from 1933 to 1957 reunited - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau High alumni from 1933 to 1957 reunited

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

More than 200 Wausau High School graduates from 1933 to 1957 spent Friday catching up with former classmates and reliving their youth at the 26th annual "Yester Years" luncheon.

The oldest graduate among the crowd - 102-year-old Milton Schimitt of Rothschild - recalled that high school was one of his favorite memories.

"It was the best decision I have ever made," the 1933 graduate said.

Norman Engebrecht of Monahans, Texas., got his Wausau High diploma in 1957 and has some simple advice for today's high school students.

"Live your life," said Engebrecht, smiling and sharing a table with several classmates.

