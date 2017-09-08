Newsline 9 sports reporter concerned for family in FL, as Irma draws near

As Hurricane Irma continues to barrel towards the Florida coastline and millions of people are preparing for the worst, a Ft. Lauderdale native at Newsline 9 is concerned for family and friends back home.

Sports reporter Alexis Geffin was born and raised in Florida, and said her family is preparing to stay at a friend's home when the storm makes landfall.

"[It] first started as OK, we're going to see how this thing goes because there was so many different routes for Irma," Geffin said. "I'm not there to help. I feel useless."

Geffin's parents, Alan and Susan, are boarding up their home, and stocking up on gasoline and bottled water.

"With this crazy storm, part of the anxiety is you may be driving right into the storm's path," her father, Alan, said. "More things to worry about. More things to take care of."

Alexis and her family are no strangers to hurricanes, which is why this storm is particularly concerning for her and her family.

"To have something like this where my parents are actually extremely concerned terrifies me," she said. "This is just another animal."

Geffin's parents said they aren't so much concerned about flooding like they saw in Texas, but rather the wind damage that might happen.