Suicide prevention efforts supported by annual golf outing

The 2nd annual Johnathon Daniel Luoma Foundation Golf Outing at Greenwood Hills Country Club is teeing off for a good cause.

The family of Johnathon Daniel Luoma want to bring awareness and support suicide prevention in memory of their son..

Navy Corpsman, Johnathon Luoma suffered with PTSD and took his life in May 2016.

"We just want to embrace the outgoing life John had, by helping those going through the pain," said John's Father, Daniel.

This year, the foundation wrote out a check for $10,000 to give to Custom Canines, a non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans living with disabilities.

"We're excited to team up with Custom Canines, because those dogs do so much for Veterans with PTSD or something similar."

During the event, golfers played on 9 holes with a chance to win prizes such as a 50" Smart T.V., $500 Visa card. They even have a chance to win $10,000 prize if they made a hole in one on a par 3.