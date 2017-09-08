Waupaca County deputy shot trying to arrest domestic abuse suspect

A Waupaca County Sheriff's deputy was shot and injured after a man opened fire on officers Friday evening.

Authorities went to James Dax's home on Manske Road in New London around 3:00 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for domestic abuse.

When they arrived, a gunfight broke out between Dax and officers.

One Waupaca County Deputy was hit by gunfire. He received non-life threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old man was taken into custody, and is being held in Waupaca County Jail on multiple counts of attempted homicide for shooting at officers.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Brown County Bomb Squad, New London Fire Department, Weyauwega Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is currently under investigation.

More details will be released when Dax is formally charged in court.