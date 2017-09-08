Sports Express: Week 4 - Athens falls to Assumption in Game of t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express: Week 4 - Athens falls to Assumption in Game of the Week

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the scores as reported Friday to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:

Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21

Alm.-Bancroft 32, Pardeeville 30

Amherst 56, Wey-Fremont 0

Antigo 47, Lakeland 7

Appleton North 21, SPASH 14

Assumption 27, Athens 21

Bonduel 47, Iola-Scandinavia 20

DC Everest 35, Appleton East 26

Edgar 43, Auburndale 0

Grantsburg 2, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0

Hurley 32, Calumet, MI 26

Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0

Peshtigo 34, Coleman 6

Newman 42, Gillett 13

Hancock, MI 48, Northland Pines 20

Loyal 44, Greenwood 0

Norway (MI) 30, Sturgeon Bay 23

Medford 36, Rhinelander 7

Merrill 48, Wausau East 7

Mosinee28, Ashland 12

Neenah 44, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6

Rosholt 60, Marion/Tigerton 0

Spencer/Columbus 62, Neillsville/Granton 6

Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14

Tri-County 49, Pittsville 6

Wausau West 28, Hortonville 14

Wild Rose 12, Ishpeming 8

Wild Rose 2, Port Edwards 0 

Witt.-Birn.22, Pacelli 20

