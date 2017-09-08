Sports Express: Week 4 - Athens falls to Assumption in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are the scores as reported Friday to the Newsline 9 Sports Department:
Abbotsford 56, Thorp 21
Alm.-Bancroft 32, Pardeeville 30
Amherst 56, Wey-Fremont 0
Antigo 47, Lakeland 7
Appleton North 21, SPASH 14
Assumption 27, Athens 21
Bonduel 47, Iola-Scandinavia 20
DC Everest 35, Appleton East 26
Edgar 43, Auburndale 0
Grantsburg 2, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0
Hurley 32, Calumet, MI 26
Marathon 53, Chequamegon 0
Peshtigo 34, Coleman 6
Newman 42, Gillett 13
Hancock, MI 48, Northland Pines 20
Loyal 44, Greenwood 0
Norway (MI) 30, Sturgeon Bay 23
Medford 36, Rhinelander 7
Merrill 48, Wausau East 7
Mosinee28, Ashland 12
Neenah 44, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 6
Rosholt 60, Marion/Tigerton 0
Spencer/Columbus 62, Neillsville/Granton 6
Stratford 50, Tomahawk 14
Tri-County 49, Pittsville 6
Wausau West 28, Hortonville 14
Wild Rose 12, Ishpeming 8
Wild Rose 2, Port Edwards 0
Witt.-Birn.22, Pacelli 20