All-Access: Spencer/Columbus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

All-Access: Spencer/Columbus

Posted:

After a tough loss to Stanley-Boyd, the top-ranked team in Division 5, Spencer/Columbus bounced back Friday with a 62-6 win over Cloverbelt rival Neillsville/Granton.

Head coach Jason Gorst wore a microphone for the Newsline 9 "All-Access" segment during the win.

The Rockets will be featured as the Sports Express "Game of the Week" next Friday when they take on rival Colby.

You can catch exclusive content from Spencer Friday morning on "Sports Express A.M."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.