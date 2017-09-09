All-Access: Spencer/Columbus

After a tough loss to Stanley-Boyd, the top-ranked team in Division 5, Spencer/Columbus bounced back Friday with a 62-6 win over Cloverbelt rival Neillsville/Granton.

Head coach Jason Gorst wore a microphone for the Newsline 9 "All-Access" segment during the win.

The Rockets will be featured as the Sports Express "Game of the Week" next Friday when they take on rival Colby.

You can catch exclusive content from Spencer Friday morning on "Sports Express A.M."