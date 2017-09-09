Three killed in wrong way crash in Shawano Co.

Three dead and four suffering serious injuries following a crash on WIS 29 at Limestone Friday night, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials say a Dodge mini-van was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of State Highway 29. They say the 38-year-old male driver of Bonduel hit another car head-on at 11:28 p.m.

Authorities say the other vehicle had six occupants - four seriously injured and two killed. One of the passengers killed was a 9-year-old boy, the other, a 7-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Wisconsin DOT said Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, Shawano Ambulance and Fire , Bonduel EMS and Fire, and Theda Star all responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

