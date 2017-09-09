Donations let Iowa police officer keep his police dog - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Donations let Iowa police officer keep his police dog

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -

Anonymous donors paid $4,000 to the Waterloo Police Department so an officer can keep a police dog after he leaves the force due to health reasons.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the Waterloo City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to give officer Tyler Brownell ownership of K-9 Jason, a Belgian Malinois who's been with the police force since 2014.

Police Chief Dan Trelka says the city typically donates dogs to their handlers at the end of a dog's service. However, Jason was only halfway through his career and had an estimated value of $4,000.

Trelka says that while Brownell had offered to give the department's K-9 program $4,000, two donors privately contributed the money.

Jason will now act as a service dog for Brownell.
 

