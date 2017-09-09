Donations let Iowa police officer keep his police dog

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

Determining intent will be crucial in Menendez bribery trial

Determining intent will be crucial in Menendez bribery trial

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

Winds, wildfires, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature in recent weeks.

Winds, wildfires, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature in recent weeks.

Powerful Hurricane Irma hammered Cuba with punishing winds and rain Saturday before ominously churning toward Florida, where massive evacuations were underway.

Powerful Hurricane Irma hammered Cuba with punishing winds and rain Saturday before ominously churning toward Florida, where massive evacuations were underway.

Residents cough, rub eyes as pollution spikes because of emissions before and during Harvey.

Residents cough, rub eyes as pollution spikes because of emissions before and during Harvey.

'Water is rushing in': More than a week after Harvey, police find body believed to be that of woman who reportedly pleaded for help in flooded elevator.

'Water is rushing in': More than a week after Harvey, police find body believed to be that of woman who reportedly pleaded for help in flooded elevator.

'Water is rushing in': Discovery of body ends Harvey mystery

'Water is rushing in': Discovery of body ends Harvey mystery

Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter end.

Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter end.

Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home

Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast has Irma's powerful eye heading to the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Tampa region.

The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast has Irma's powerful eye heading to the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Tampa region.

Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say

Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say

In the whirr of Hurricane Irma preparations, drug users in Miami's Overtown neighborhood stocked up on sterile water they'll use to mix their heroin and clean syringes they'll use to inject it.

In the whirr of Hurricane Irma preparations, drug users in Miami's Overtown neighborhood stocked up on sterile water they'll use to mix their heroin and clean syringes they'll use to inject it.

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.

Irma shifts: The prime target is now Tampa, not Miami

Irma shifts: The prime target is now Tampa, not Miami

Anonymous donors paid $4,000 to the Waterloo Police Department so an officer can keep a police dog after he leaves the force due to health reasons.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the Waterloo City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to give officer Tyler Brownell ownership of K-9 Jason, a Belgian Malinois who's been with the police force since 2014.

Police Chief Dan Trelka says the city typically donates dogs to their handlers at the end of a dog's service. However, Jason was only halfway through his career and had an estimated value of $4,000.

Trelka says that while Brownell had offered to give the department's K-9 program $4,000, two donors privately contributed the money.

Jason will now act as a service dog for Brownell.

