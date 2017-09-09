Man arrested in Portage Co. arson investigation

A man is in custody after police say he is responsible for starting ten fires in the Plover area dating back to July of this year.

Plover police received a call at 8:49 p.m. of a structure fire at an abandoned house on Post Road Friday night.

While responding to the scene, officers conducted a quick search of the neighborhood and located a man who was identified as a person of interest in other suspicious fires in the area.

The man is identified as 26 year-old Kyle G. Andrich of Plover.

Andrich was interviewed by detectives and admitted to starting 10 fires in the Plover area, police said.

Andrich told police three of the fires were buildings and the other seven fires were with other material.

The investigation was carried out by the Plover Police department, State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Portage County sheriff's Office.

"The Plover Fire Department was successful in a timely response to these fires to quickly extinguish them and limit the potential damage and losses suffered from these fires," said Captain Gary Widder, in a press release.