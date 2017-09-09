Sports association in Wisconsin offers concussion insurance

Wisconsin is among a handful of states that are covering student athlete concussions.

WUWM-FM reports that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will have access to concussion insurance free of charge. The association has purchased its concussion insurance policy, called HeadStrong.

The policy will cover kids in grades 6 through 12 participating in sports sanctioned by the association. It doesn't include insurance for those playing club sports.

The policy, offered by a national insurance company, costs the association $1.50 per child, but it's free to all member schools. It's intended to be a secondary insurance, so if a student or family already has insurance, that kicks in first.

The policy will cover all associated medical costs, such as prescriptions and doctor's visits.

