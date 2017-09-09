BUSINESS IS BACK: Rhinelander rallies for end of construction

Downtown Rhinelander hosted a block party to celebrate the end of a two-year construction project.

"The road is beautiful," said Tammy Mueller, of Rhinelander.

The construction inconvenience has brought unity to the Central Wisconsin town.

"We wanted to do something that celebrated [it] being done," said Robin Harrison, of Rhinelander. "And I really wanted it to be something community based."

Saturday's event included a hula hoop contest, chalk fest, music, and plenty of food and shopping for those who came out.

"Everybody is coming out to celebrate Rhinelander and Rhinelander needs something like this to bring us together," said Mueller.

Businesses along Brown St. suffered quite a bit from the project and now -- couldn't be happier.

Downtown Rhinelander Inc. hopes to create an annual tradition out of this year's event.