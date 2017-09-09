A local veteran honored with motorcycle

A local veteran was gifted with a Harley Davidson on behalf of Hogs for Heroes, an organization that allows vets the chance to get back on the road.

John Bentley suffered many injuries while serving our country in Afghanistan -- forcing him to retire before the age of 30.

Hogs for Heroes told Newsline 9 they amount for $20,000 dollars for each bike.

"Words can't even explain whenever I got selected," said Bentley, of Kronenwetter. "I didn't believe it for a week and then it didn't really set in until they said we're going shopping and we walked in and it hit me that it was actually happening.

Bentley is the fourth recipient of a motorcycle from the organization.

He is anxious to feel the sense of freedom he once felt when getting on a motorcycle.