Local firefighters remember those lost on 9/11

It's been almost 16 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and, on Saturday, local fire departments remembered those who lost their lives in New York.

It was part of the annual Run for the Fallen in Kronenwetter.

The event was capped off with a kids fun run, a 5k, a 10k, and a one mile firefighter run.

Firefighters ran a mile with all of their gear in honor of their brothers and sisters who were killed inside the World Trade center.

"I think us as Americans really have to remember that day," said Jason Toboyek with the Mosinee Fire District. "We're like a big family and right now, this is like a big family reunion for us. Remembering our extended family in New York."

The money raised from the event will go to the National Fallen Firefighters memorial for training classes and improvements on the 9/11 memorial in New York City.