Trump urges anyone in Irma's path to 'get out of its way' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump urges anyone in Irma's path to 'get out of its way'

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is cautioning people in Irma's path to "get out of its way" and not worry about their possessions.

Trump says property is replaceable but lives are not, and that safety must come first.

The president commented at a weekend Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. He posted a brief video of his remarks on Twitter.

Trump says the nation is grieving for those who've been killed by the powerful storm, which spent the week churning its way across the Caribbean, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit Florida's Keys and southwest coast early Sunday.

Trump says the U.S. is as prepared as it can be for a storm as monstrous as Irma.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.