Jury to mull defendant's mental health in Slender Man attack

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast has Irma's powerful eye heading to the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Tampa region.

Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say

Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year.

The latest memorial to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks is at a Long Island beach where people gathered and witnessed the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.

Florida man's joke about shooting Irma gets taken seriously

A Wisonsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

Hurricane Irma regained Category 4 strength as its eye closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday.

'Pray for everybody': Irma begins its assault on Florida

With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's bands are already lashing parts of the state.

Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter end.

They've been warned: Some insist on riding out Irma at home

Florida zoos, theme parks, rescue centers and just about anyplace else dealing with animals have been bracing for Hurricane Irma's arrival.

Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail

A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

Prosecutors say Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park and stabbed her 19 times in 2014. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree homicide but maintains she's not responsible due to a mental disease or defect. Attorneys on both sides will begin selecting jurors on Monday to decide whether she was suffering from a mental defect.

A plea agreement calls for Weier to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if she's found to have been mentally ill and 10 years in prison if she's not.