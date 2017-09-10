Jury to mull defendant's mental health in Slender Man attack - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Jury to mull defendant's mental health in Slender Man attack

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

A Wisconsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

Prosecutors say Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park and stabbed her 19 times in 2014. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree homicide but maintains she's not responsible due to a mental disease or defect. Attorneys on both sides will begin selecting jurors on Monday to decide whether she was suffering from a mental defect.

A plea agreement calls for Weier to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if she's found to have been mentally ill and 10 years in prison if she's not.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.