UPDATE: Multiple structures on fire in rural Marathon Co.

The fire started inside of a machine shed leading to a transformer fire - due to its close proximity, that according to Joe Bozinski, Town of Maine Chief.

Authorities say heat from the original fire radiated to a trailer which then caught fire and burst into flames.

There was also a large pile of logs that caught fire, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

******

A fire broke out on multiple structures in rural Marathon Co. Sunday afternoon.

It all happened on N 44th Avenue.

A Newsline 9 reporter on scene reports seeing a shed, a trailer and a utility pole on fire.

Multiple departments from around the area are responding, including Town of Maine, Wausau, and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Wisconsin Public Service is also on scene.

It's not known if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest information.