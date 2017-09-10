UPDATE: Fire breaks out in northern Marathon Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Fire breaks out in northern Marathon Co.

MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

A 2002 Ford Focus and non-attached garage are a total loss after a fire erupted Sunday afternoon. 

The owner of the car heard the alarm going off, when he noticed flames under the dash.  He tried to put it out with an extinguisher but the fire escalated. 

"The house did not suffer any damage from the fire," said Chief Joe Bozinski, Town of Maine Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. 

A fire broke out at a residence on Kellar Drive Sunday afternoon. 

Multiple departments are at the scene, less than an hour after another fire broke out almost an hour before at a nearby location. 

No other information is available at this time.

