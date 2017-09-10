Sculptor shows appreciation for Artrageous weekend in Wausau

Charlotte Darling, a long time sculptor, has been coming to Artrageous in Wausau for nearly two decades.

"[It's] been at least 17 or 18 years, it's been a long time," said Charlotte Darling, of Menasha.

The sculptor also said this weekend is one of her favorite events where she gets to show off her artwork.

"The fact that we have people come back year after year just shows that we have a great festival here," said Reid Rayome, Wausau Festival of Arts Board of Directors member.

Wausau Festival of Arts said it's great to see loyal artists like Darling continue to come out.

"As long as I can [sculpt] I will, I'm 83 right now so we'll see," said Darling.

She has been sculpting since she was 27-years-old.

Darling said aside from the art, the people is what makes the event so wonderful.

"People are just very nice, I just love being here," said Darling.

This year marked the 53rd annual Artrageous weekend-long event in Wausau.