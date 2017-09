The 3-on-3 Gus Macker basketball tournament hosted more than 150 athletes in Stevens Point.

Games took place all weekend long at Piffner Park.

The tournament is designed for males and females of all ages.

"It just brings the community together," said Keith Schwenn, event director. "So people that love basketball, people that aren't even playing come down just to watch and walk around."

The tournament is raising money for a multi-sport facility in Stevens Point.