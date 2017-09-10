Wisconsin Guard to assist Hurricane Irma relief in Florida - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Guard to assist Hurricane Irma relief in Florida

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will head to Florida to help with the recovery from Hurricane Irma.

Officials said Sunday that more than 2,500 Wisconsin Guard troops will go to Florida.

Gov. Scott Walker says Wisconsin "stands ready to help our friends in Florida" who are bracing for Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic Ocean storms on record.

The Guard's mission will be determined when members arrive in Florida, but may include rescuing people trapped by floodwaters, preventing injuries and protecting property.

Among Wisconsin Guard units heading to Florida is the entire 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the largest unit in Wisconsin with soldiers across the state.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.