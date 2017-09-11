Top 5 Plays of the Week: Sept. 10, 2017

The past week of high school action did not disappoint as numerous area programs continued the early stages of their seasons. But these are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Spencer/Columbus' Hayden Bauman returns a punt for a touchdown as SC wins 62-6.

No. 4 - Carter Zblewski takes a pitch and scampers down the near sideline, juking two defenders and walking in for the score. Amherst won big, 56-0.

No. 3 - To the pitch, Jack Kiiskila knifes his way through three defenders and burries one as Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer beats SPASH 3-1 to remain undefeated in conference play.

No. 2 - Iola-Scandinavia scores a touchdown on the old rugby play! Ethan Olson pounces on the loose ball in the end zone.

No. 1 - This past week's Athlete of the Week, Daniel Mitch, throws one defender on his back and slips past another for a touchdown.