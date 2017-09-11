Former press secretary tweets timeline of 9/11 events - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former press secretary tweets timeline of 9/11 events

George Bush Presidential Library George Bush Presidential Library
WASHINGTON

As Americans remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, one man who was with President Bush as the day unfolded is sharing his memories minute by minute.

Ari Fleischer, who was Bush’s press secretary, kept extensive notes on how events unfolded. As he has done for several years, he is posting a minute-by-minute account on his Twitter page.

It begins with a mundane rundown of Bush’s scheduled visit to a Florida elementary school, but changes dramatically at 8:46 a.m. Easter Time when the first of two jetliners was flown into the World Trade Center in New York.

