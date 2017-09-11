Appleton man sent to hospital after car surfing

A 27-year-old Appleton man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after attempting to car surf on a stranger's vehicle.

Appleton Police and Fire was dispatched at 5:50 a.m. to the 600 block of W. Lawrence Street for a man with a head injury.

A witness told police the man had been riding the hood of the car before ending up in the roadway.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Appleton Police say the man was intoxicated and uncooperative. The 27-year-old told police while attempting to surf the hood, he was thrown from the car and hit his head on the pavement.

The driver was a 33-year-old Menasha man. He told officers he was driving southbound in the 300 block of S. Badger Avenue, when a man with a skateboard jumped on his car.

He stated he didn't know the Appleton man and yelled to get off his car. After refusing, the driver started to drive to the Appleton Police Department. He turned from Memorial Drive to W. Lawrence Street and the unknown male jumped from the moving car. The driver continued to drive to the station to report the incident.

The 27-year-old man was discharged from the hospital and officers will be referring him to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office for disorderly conduct and damage to property.