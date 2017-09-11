Brother suspected in Price Co. stabbing

One brother allegedly stabbed the other several times over the weekend, according to the Phillips Police Department.

The stabbing happened at a home in Phillips early Saturday morning, police said. The Phillips Police Department said it got a call around 12:15 a.m. that a man was bleeding.

When police arrived they found Thomas Sarnstrom, 26, lying on the living room floor, according to officials. He had been stabbed multiple times in the stomach, police said.

Christopher Sarnstrom, 24, was arrested at the home on charges of Second Degree Reckless Injury, police said.

Christopher is being held at the Price County Jail.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on his injuries at this time.