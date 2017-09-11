29th Never Forgotten Honor Flight takes off on 9/11

Eighty-six central Wisconsin veterans headed to the nation's capital from the Central Wisconsin Airport for a day trip early Monday morning.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight boarded veterans from the World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War.

As veterans waited to get on their flight, they enjoyed breakfast and shared stories with one another.

Kay Rusch, a World War II veteran said this is a great thing to do for veterans who didn't receive the recognition when the wars were going on.

"I am very excited, and I am so happy that I was picked to go," Rusch said.

Co-founder of the Honor Flight Jim Campbell, made his rounds to each group, making sure that the passengers knew where they were going and kept the smiles on their faces.

"A welcoming committee is waiting for the veterans when they land in D.C. and they have no idea," Campbell said.

Campbell said he's thrilled to be a part of an organization that just wants to keep those who fought for the county happy.

The group will return later Monday night. The public is invited to welcome home the veterans from their trip.

The next Honor Flight will be on October 9. Newsline 9 will be attending the October flight.