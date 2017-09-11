Fundraiser started for young Shawano Co. crash victims

Kadenz, 7, and Santanna, 10. Photo provided by family - WBAY-TV
SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WBAY) -
Family have set up an online fundraiser for some of the victims of a fatal crash in Shawano County.
The GoFundMe page says the fundraiser is for the family of 7-year-old Kadenz Gonzalez and 10-year-old Santanna Gonzalez.
Kadenz died from her injuries. The page says Santanna survived, but suffered a broken pelvis, broken leg, bruised lung, and spinal cord injury, and is currently paralyzed from the chest down.
The crash happened Friday, Sept. 8, at 9:33 p.m. Rescue crews were called to Highway 29 westbound, east of County Rd T, near Bonduel.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a mini-van was going the wrong way on the highway and crashed into a westbound mini-van.
The crash killed children in the westbound mini-van: Kadenz Gonzalez and an unidentified 9-year-old boy from Kiel.
The driver of the wrong way vehicle was also killed. He was identified as
38-year-old Brian Bishop of Bonduel.
The State Patrol identified the driver of the minivan carrying the children as 34-year-old Mary Wester of Manitowoc. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Three passengers in Wester's van, two girls age 10 and a girl age 8, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They are listed as Manitowoc residents.
The State Patrol has not released details of the cause of the crash.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.