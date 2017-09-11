UW student uses quilt to protect himself from knife attacker

MADISON (WKOW) – A man returning to his dorm after a weekend at his parent’s home escaped injury by using the comforter he was carrying to deflect a knife attack.

"It's the scariest thing in my whole life," the 23-year-old student told officers after police say he was nearly stabbed in the 700 block of State Street early Sept. 11, 2017.

The victim was carrying some things to his dorm, including a large comforter, according to a police incident report. It likely saved him from serious injury, according to the report.

The victim told police that a mumbling stranger approached him and pulled out a knife. The suspect lunged at the victim, stabbing at him with the blade.

The victim believes he would have been hit in the head or upper torso save for the fact he used the quilt to shield himself from the weapon.

He dropped all of his school supplies and ran to a nearby convenience store to summon police.

Police arrested Richard L. Wasley, age 36, no permanent address. Wasley is facing charges of degree reckless endangerment, carrying concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.