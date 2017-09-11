DA: Meth theft is motive in Stevens Point hotel room stabbing

A Milwaukee man who used a tire iron to try to steal a "large amount of meth" ended up being stabbed with the tool in a Stevens Point hotel room, according to criminal complaint.

Timothy Butts, 32, was charged with being party to attempted armed robbery in the incident at Knights Inn on Sept. 3. He was arrested shortly after a fight broke out in the hotel room, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Butts entered the hotel room and a man told investigators he wrestled the tire iron from Butts and struck him with it "two or three times" before Butts and a woman fled in a car.

Marathon County deputies pulled over a car matching the description involved in the incident, and Butts and the woman were taken into custody.

Butts remains in jail on a $1,000 cash bond, court records said.