Computer scam costs 29-year-old Weston woman $8,600

A 29-year-old Weston woman was bilked out of $8,600 in a computer scam that started with downloading a software program called "Software Media," Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks said Monday.

That led to a phone call offering a refund from a company called "I-Tech Line," Sparks said.

"The scammer got the victim to allow him online access to her computer and made it appear that he mistakenly gave her a $5,000 credit, instead of a $500 credit, and asked her to purchase Apple iTunes gift cards from local stores and provide him with those activation codes," the police chief said in an email.

The woman purchased $8,600 worth of the cards before realizing she was being scammed and the scammer had obtained access to her online banking accounts, he said.

"There are literally hundreds of variations on these scams and we hear new ones all the time," the police chief said.