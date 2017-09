KRONENWETTER (WAOW) - Sydney Bobinski, a Kronenwetter teenager, competed in the Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2018 pageant last weekend, finishing second runner-up and was named most photogenic.

Bobinski, 16, is a junior at Mosinee High School who wants to pursue a career in modeling and is currently taking a nursing assistant class, her mother said Monday.

"We are so proud of our shy, sweet girl going onstage," Crista Bobinski said.

The pageant took place in Fond du Lac.