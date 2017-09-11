Mount View Care Center honors veterans

People throughout central Wisconsin spent 9/11 remembering that tragic day along with those who served. Mount View Care Center in Wausau held a ceremony to recognize the 45 veterans at the facility.

"We thought that it would be a great to celebrate all servicemen," said Melissa Stockwell, activities director and music therapist at Mount View Care Center.

The veterans were given a patriotic pin and certificate for their service. Mayor Robert Mielke talked at the event and said it's important to remember how our country came together after 9/11.

"It's just one of those occurrences that really makes you appreciate what we have in America," said Mielke. "It makes you appreciate the men and women that we have in the armed forces, first responders and everybody else in the defense and the service of America."